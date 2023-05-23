A Dorchester man was killed after crashing his car into a ravine on April 25.

Todd Bruns, 66, was heading west on County Road BB on April 25, when he left the road approximately 1,250 feet west of County Road 1800, at an unknown time, according to Saline County Sheriff's Investigator Andy Watson.

He traveled off the left side of the road, through a ditch and collided with an embankment, sending his Chevrolet pickup into the bottom of a ravine, Watson said in the crash report filed in the incident.

Bruns was pronounced dead at the scene. Deputies suspect alcohol played a role in the crash, according to the report.

Bruns was not wearing a seat belt, according to the report. His car was totaled in the crash.

The Nebraska Department of Transportation reported the fatality Tuesday. It's not clear why the death was not made public earlier.

Photos: Firefighters in action Photos: Firefighters in Action Photos: Firefighters in Action Photos: Firefighters in Action Photos: Firefighters in Action Photos: Firefighters in Action Photos: Firefighters in Action Photos: Firefighters in Action Photos: Firefighters in Action Photos: Firefighters in Action Photos: Firefighters in Action Photos: Firefighters in Action Photos: Firefighters in Action Photos: Firefighters in Action