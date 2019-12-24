6 dogs, 2 cats taken from home of Walton woman barred from owning more pets

A Walton woman is accused of contempt of court for keeping 18 pets despite a judge’s order barring her from getting more as part of her sentencing in an animal neglect case.

Friday, Lancaster County Sheriff’s deputies took six dogs and two cats from Kandice Bremer's property east of Lincoln.

This week, Bruce Prenda, chief deputy county attorney, asked the court to set a hearing to determine where the animals should go and the cost for their care.

Bremer, 59, is set to go to court next month on the contempt allegation.

Last fall, she pleaded no contest to cruelly neglecting an animal. On Nov. 1, Lancaster County Judge Matt Acton fined her $1,000 and order her not to have any additional pets or animals for five years.

On Dec. 18, the sheriff's office was alerted that Bremer may be in violation of the judge's order.

That same evening, a deputy went to Bremer's home, knocked on the door and spoke to Bremer's husband. In court records, the deputy said he heard several dogs barking, asked how many were at the home and learned there were 11 in the house and three others on the property.