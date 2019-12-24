You are the owner of this article.
6 dogs, 2 cats taken from home of Walton woman barred from owning more pets
6 dogs, 2 cats taken from home of Walton woman barred from owning more pets

A Walton woman is accused of contempt of court for keeping 18 pets despite a judge’s order barring her from getting more as part of her sentencing in an animal neglect case.

Friday, Lancaster County Sheriff’s deputies took six dogs and two cats from Kandice Bremer's property east of Lincoln. 

This week, Bruce Prenda, chief deputy county attorney, asked the court to set a hearing to determine where the animals should go and the cost for their care.

Bremer, 59, is set to go to court next month on the contempt allegation. 

Last fall, she pleaded no contest to cruelly neglecting an animal. On Nov. 1, Lancaster County Judge Matt Acton fined her $1,000 and order her not to have any additional pets or animals for five years.

On Dec. 18, the sheriff's office was alerted that Bremer may be in violation of the judge's order. 

That same evening, a deputy went to Bremer's home, knocked on the door and spoke to Bremer's husband. In court records, the deputy said he heard several dogs barking, asked how many were at the home and learned there were 11 in the house and three others on the property.

Investigators also learned of Facebook posts Bremer had made that suggested she was keeping more than the eight dogs allowed by the judge's order.

Bremer denied consent for deputies to search the home and property to check the welfare of the dogs.

So investigators got a warrant to go back and search and found six dogs and four cats, in addition to the eight dogs she was allowed to have. They took away all but two of the cats, which got away. The animals were checked by a veterinarian and appeared healthy and cared for.

Prenda said between Feb. 27, 2018, and May 17, 2019, Bremer operated a dog rescue, All Hounds on Deck.

He said during an investigation that involved the Nebraska Department of Agriculture and the sheriff’s office, they learned that several dogs that All Hounds on Deck had taken in had to be moved to other shelters because of overcrowding.

Prenda said other shelters reported when they got the dogs, many were in bad condition. Some had bite marks and developmental problems. Many required medical intervention, he said.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSpilger

