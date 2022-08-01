 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
editor's pick

Dog killed in southwest Lincoln house fire on Friday, officials say

No one was injured and a dog died after an attached garage caught fire in southwest Lincoln on Friday, causing "heavy damage" to an entire home, according to officials.

Lincoln Fire and Rescue Capt. Nancy Crist said crews responded to the house, near Southwest 24th Street and West Millstone Road, around 7:45 p.m. Friday after an off-duty fire captain reported seeing black smoke in the area.

First responders encountered heavy smoke and fire, which originated in the house's garage but spread throughout the structure. It remained unclear Monday morning how much damage the fire caused.

Crist said rescue crews attempted life-saving measures on the dog "to no avail."

The investigation into the fire's cause is ongoing, but officials don't suspect human involvement, Crist said.

