 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
In honor of Independence Day, The Lincoln Journal Star is providing unlimited access to all of our content from June 28th-July 4th! Presented by University of Nebraska - Lincoln
editor's pick

Dog killed in Lincoln after intentional poisoning, police say

  • Updated
  • 0
Dog Poisoning

A still image captured from an Animal Control trail camera in west Lincoln, where an unknown man attempted to poison at least one dog May 31, the police said.

 Courtesy photo

A 5-year-old German Shepherd is dead and another dog was treated at the Nebraska Animal Medical Center after they were intentionally poisoned in west Lincoln, according to police.

Vici, the German Shepherd, died after a poisoning reported to the city's Animal Control Division on May 19, Lincoln Police Sgt. Chris Vollmer said.

City employees installed a trail camera to monitor the property near West B and South Folsom streets, where an unknown male inserted a can of food into a dog kennel in a second attempted poisoning May 31, Vollmer said.

The food contained unknown orange pellets that police sent to the Iowa State Veterinary Laboratory for testing.

The second dog, a 3-year-old lab named Lyla, was inside at the time of the second incident and did not consume additional poison, Vollmer said.

Police asked anyone with information on the incident to contact the department at 402-441-6000.

People are also reading…

Lincoln man gets prison time for shooting girlfriend on Halloween in 2019
Fast and felonious: Judge gives max sentence for extreme driving, killing 2 in Omaha
Nearly 20 train cars involved in another derailment near Bennet, sheriff's office says
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Breaking news reporter

A Kansas City, Missouri, native, Andrew Wegley joined the Journal Star as breaking news reporter after graduating from Northwest Missouri State University in May 2021.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Monkeypox: US ‘drops the ball’ on tests amid vaccine shortage

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News