Dog killed in Lincoln after intentional poisoning, police say

A 5-year-old German Shepherd is dead and another dog was treated at the Nebraska Animal Medical Center after they were intentionally poisoned in west Lincoln, according to police.

Vici, the German Shepherd, died after a poisoning reported to the city's Animal Control Division on May 19, Lincoln Police Sgt. Chris Vollmer said.

City employees installed a trail camera to monitor the property near West B and South Folsom streets, where an unknown male inserted a can of food into a dog kennel in a second attempted poisoning May 31, Vollmer said.

The food contained unknown orange pellets that police sent to the Iowa State Veterinary Laboratory for testing.

The second dog, a 3-year-old lab named Lyla, was inside at the time of the second incident and did not consume additional poison, Vollmer said.

Police asked anyone with information on the incident to contact the department at 402-441-6000.

