Dog killed in house fire in Air Park

A house fire in an Air Park neighborhood led to the death of a family dog on Wednesday, according to Lincoln Fire and Rescue.

At about 2:15 p.m., LFR received a call about a one-story house on fire in the 1900 block of Northwest 50th Street. When crews arrived, they were informed that everybody in the house had gotten out, but a dog was still inside.

The dog died of smoke inhalation before it could be rescued.

After the fire was put out, investigators determined the cause to be an electrical issue with the microwave. LFR estimates the damage to be $250,000 total, with $150,000 in damage to the structure and $100,000 to possessions.