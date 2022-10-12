 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick

Dog killed in house fire in Air Park

  • 0

A house fire in an Air Park neighborhood led to the death of a family dog on Wednesday, according to Lincoln Fire and Rescue.

At about 2:15 p.m., LFR received a call about a one-story house on fire in the 1900 block of Northwest 50th Street. When crews arrived, they were informed that everybody in the house had gotten out, but a dog was still inside.

The dog died of smoke inhalation before it could be rescued.

After the fire was put out, investigators determined the cause to be an electrical issue with the microwave. LFR estimates the damage to be $250,000 total, with $150,000 in damage to the structure and $100,000 to possessions.

3-foot lizard bites 11-month-old girl in Lancaster County home
Police seek 2 teen suspects in June shooting at Seacrest Field, court records show
Lincoln man arrested for sexual assault of sleeping man, police allege
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

News intern

From Grand Island, Damon is currently attending the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Damon is a local reporting intern, in his first year with the Journal Star.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Over 57,000 sites around the U.S. have cancer-causing 'forever chemicals' contamination

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News