WILBER — Before the pathologist took the stand here Monday, Saline County District Judge Vicky Johnson warned jurors it would be difficult to look at the photos that would be part of the doctor's presentation.
But it was important to see them to understand the state’s contention, she told them.
On two large screens behind counsel tables, pointed toward the judge's bench and away from courtgoers, they would glance up as Dr. Michelle Elieff pointed out details — first from the X-rays, then the photos — from Sydney Loofe’s autopsy Dec. 7, 2017.
George Loofe, her father, sat in the front row, where he’s been every day of trial, except for when prosecutors played a three-hour plus video of an interrogation of Aubrey Trail, the man on trial, accused of murdering his 24-year-old daughter.
Sydney Loofe went missing after going on a date with Trail’s fiance, Bailey Boswell, on the night of Nov. 15, 2017. Loofe and Boswell had matched on Tinder, an online dating app, and at their first meeting the night before had driven around Lincoln smoking pot in Boswell’s car.
This time, Loofe’s cellphone would go dead in Wilber and never come back on.
And the investigation quickly led to Trail and Boswell, the couple who had moved to a basement apartment here five months earlier.
After investigators found Loofe’s remains, Trail would lead them to her phone, snapped in half near a cemetery just outside of town, pitched from a car window as he, and allegedly Boswell, headed west to rural Clay County to dump her cut-up remains in garbage bags in the trunk.
Before trial, Trail pleaded guilty to the unlawful disposal of her remains, admitting that he had dismembered her. But he maintains she died accidentally during a sexual fantasy.
On Monday morning, the state tried to chip away at Trail’s version, asking Elieff about signs she saw during the autopsy that may suggest Loofe had struggled. There was the small bump on the back of the top of her head, marks around the tops of her wrists from restraints and scrapes on her back. One of her earlobes had been torn, too, soon before death, she said.
On cross examination, defense attorney Joe Murray challenged the state’s theory.
“The signs of struggle that you talked about are consistent with rough, consensual sex, aren’t they?” he asked.
“Yes, they can be,” Elieff said.
The doctor also couldn’t say if missing organs could be evidence that Loofe's death had been a ritualistic killing or if animals had gotten them in the weeks before she was found.
She said it’s possible, though not terribly common, that someone could break the hyoid bone, the u-shaped bone in the back of the neck, during sexual asphyxiation.
Elieff concluded that Loofe died of homicidal means, meaning at another’s hands, by means that included strangulation.