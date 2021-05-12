 Skip to main content
DMV warns of texting scam
DMV warns of texting scam

According to the Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) here is a list of 10 important reminders consumers should do to protect their information.

The Department of Motor Vehicles is warning Nebraskans to not fall for illegitimate text messages purporting to be from a DMV office.

These unsolicited messages are scams and are not sent by the Nebraska DMV or county treasurers’ offices, according to a press release.

The text messages are often from unfamiliar phone numbers that claim the recipient either owes the DMV, or is owed, a large sum of money. The recipient is then directed to click a link. These links should not be interacted with, and the message should be deleted as soon as possible.

The Nebraska DMV can under certain circumstances send text messages to customers, but only if the recipient voluntarily opts in. The DMV will also not send messages demanding payment or promising a refund.

“It is important to know the difference between scam attempts and legitimate contact with the DMV. The DMV will not send unsolicited text messages demanding money or offering money,” said DMV Director Rhonda Lahm.

