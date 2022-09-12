 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
District judge in Lincoln announces he will retire Nov. 27

One of Lancaster County's district court judges has announced he will retire at the end of November.

Judge Robert R. Otte, who has been a judge for 14 years, also currently serves as a judge of the Lancaster County Veterans Treatment Court, which this year was designated a national mentor court by the National Association of Drug Court Professionals.

In a letter to Chief Justice Michael Heavican and Gov. Pete Ricketts, Otte said he is "honored and humbled to have worked side by side with the talented, hardworking judges in this district."

"I am grateful to have been part of the Nebraska Judicial Branch and those many dedicated and talented judges and employees,” he said.

Throughout his career on the bench, Otte has participated on numerous judicial committees for both the Nebraska Supreme Court and Nebraska District Judges Association.

“I remain deeply dedicated to our legal system and the people engaged within that system making Nebraska better for all citizens of this state,” he said.

Otte will retire Nov. 27.

The Judicial Resources Commission next will meet to determine whether, based on judicial workload statistics, his retirement creates a judicial vacancy on the district court for the 3rd Judicial District.

Judge Otte

Lancaster County District Judge Robert Otte

 Courtesy photo

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSpilger

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

