Dispute leads to shooting that causes $3,000 in damage to car
A dispute led to a shooting over the weekend that caused $3,000 in damage to a car.

Lincoln Police officers were called to a house in the 6600 block of Baldwin Avenue about 5 a.m. Sunday on a report of gunshots.

Officers found a vehicle that had been shot multiple times with a shotgun, and they found numerous shell casings at the scene.

A 46-year-old woman told police her daughter has been having an ongoing dispute with the person she believed was responsible for the shooting.

Police asked anyone with information about the shooting to contact them.

Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.

