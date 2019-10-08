A disgruntled customer who left a normally busy Chick-fil-A restaurant in south Lincoln, then drove his pickup into the building Tuesday afternoon, is believed dead.
Lincoln police investigating at the scene said there is no ongoing threat. A news conference is scheduled for 4 p.m.
An employee of the restaurant at SouthPointe Pavilions told the Journal Star that some guy "just went off" in the restaurant, throwing trays and flipping tables.
After he was confronted, he left the restaurant and backed his Dodge pickup through the front doors, then began chasing customers to their cars as a manager cleared the restaurant, the employee said.
An armed law enforcement officer who was reportedly waiting in the drive-thru lane at some point confronted the man, telling him to calm down, another employee said.
When he didn't comply, he shot him, employees said.
Lincoln Fire and Rescue crews administered CPR to someone in the parking lot, but those efforts ended and a body was covered with a white sheet.
It's not clear if anyone else was injured or if other shots were fired.
Police on the scene have not provided any information. Witnesses were corralled in one corner of the parking lot, where investigators were gathering information.
At least a dozen officers were on the scene.
Charlie Colon, the franchise owner, huddled with his employees in the parking lot, tearfully leading in prayer for the suspect the officer and the employees.
"This will not define us," he told them. "Your love will."
Southwest High School went into lockout, which means students and faculty stayed in and the doors were locked. Tuesday was an early release day and students generally would have been leaving about the time of the incident.
INITIAL REPORTING
Police and emergency crews responded Tuesday afternoon to a reported shooting at the Chick-fil-A restaurant in south Lincoln.
The initial call came in at around 1 p.m., saying a vehicle had struck the building.
Emergency radio traffic indicated that there was a shooting and a lone suspect was in custody.
There was no immediate information on injuries, although medics were performing CPR on someone outside the restaurant.
The restaurant is located on the east side of SouthPointe Pavilions, near 27th Street. The location is a popular spot for lunch and would typically be filled with customers and the drive-thru lanes busy with cars at 1 p.m.
According to police radio traffic, everyone in the restaurant is outside and police are working to interview witnesses.
This is a developing story. Stay with JournalStar.com for updates.