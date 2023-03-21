A former Lincoln attorney disbarred in 2019 who was sentenced to prison for felony theft a year later on state charges learned Monday he would have to serve federal prison time, too.

Craig A. Hoffman, 46, initially was indicted for tax evasion but pleaded guilty to failure to pay withholding and FICA taxes in a deal with federal prosecutors.

On Monday, Senior U.S. District Judge John Gerrard sentenced him to two years in federal prison, followed by two years of supervised release. Hoffman was also ordered to pay $325,197.90 in restitution.

He's set to begin serving the sentence in June.

The U.S. Attorney's Office said beginning in 2011 and continuing into 2016, Hoffman failed to turn in payroll taxes to the IRS, with the exception of two quarters.

Last year, he was discharged from parole after serving a sentence of two to four years in prison for keeping $27,500 in insurance checks, settlement payments intended for two of his clients.

Hoffman voluntarily surrendered his license to practice law in Nebraska and was disbarred in 2019.

