Deuel County clerk accused of using office credit card for personal purchases

  • 0

Nebraska State Patrol troopers have arrested the Deuel County Clerk for allegedly making $18,000 in personal purchases using her office's credit card.

Prosecutors charged Polly Olson, 59, of Chappell, with three counts of theft by unlawful taking, all felonies.

State Patrol spokesman Cody Thomas said the Nebraska Attorney General’s Office referred the case to the State Patrol after developing information that Olson had made questionable purchases using an official Deuel County credit card.

According to court records, a review of bank records showed it had been going on for three years.

An arrest warrant was issued Tuesday for Olson. Troopers arrested her a short time later.

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

Husker News