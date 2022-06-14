Deuel County clerk accused of using office credit card for personal purchases

Nebraska State Patrol troopers have arrested the Deuel County Clerk for allegedly making $18,000 in personal purchases using her office's credit card.
Prosecutors charged Polly Olson, 59, of Chappell, with three counts of theft by unlawful taking, all felonies.
State Patrol spokesman Cody Thomas said the Nebraska Attorney General’s Office referred the case to the State Patrol after developing information that Olson had made questionable purchases using an official Deuel County credit card.
According to court records, a review of bank records showed it had been going on for three years.
An arrest warrant was issued Tuesday for Olson. Troopers arrested her a short time later.
Keith Doering had been riding his 2015 Yamaha YZFR6 motorcycle north on 84th Street around 9:50 p.m. Saturday when a southbound Jeep turned left onto Augusta Drive, crossing into Doering's path, the police said in a news release.
The jogger, a 23-year-old woman, was running near 33rd and Apple streets around 6:30 a.m. Friday when she was struck on the head, knocked to the ground and robbed of her phone and headphones, police said.
Officers arrested the 18-year-old Thursday evening after a brief foot pursuit near 70th and Adams streets, police said. The department's gang task force had identified him as the suspect in a May 18 shooting.