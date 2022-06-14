Deuel County clerk accused of using office credit card for personal purchases

Nebraska State Patrol troopers have arrested the Deuel County Clerk for allegedly making $18,000 in personal purchases using her office's credit card.

Prosecutors charged Polly Olson, 59, of Chappell, with three counts of theft by unlawful taking, all felonies.

State Patrol spokesman Cody Thomas said the Nebraska Attorney General’s Office referred the case to the State Patrol after developing information that Olson had made questionable purchases using an official Deuel County credit card.

According to court records, a review of bank records showed it had been going on for three years.

An arrest warrant was issued Tuesday for Olson. Troopers arrested her a short time later.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.