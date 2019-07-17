Lancaster County Sheriff’s deputy arrested a California man Tuesday morning after a traffic stop on Interstate 80 turned up 22 pounds of methamphetamine in a hidden compartment of his car.
Sheriff Terry Wagner said the deputy, who is part of the Interdiction Task Force, stopped Jose Vazquez Rios for following too closely near the U.S. 77 exit and noticed that the area where the windshield wipers attach appeared to have been altered.
After the deputy’s drug dog indicated the smell of drugs, he said, a search turned up the false compartment. Rios, 41 of Orange, California, was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine.
Wagner called it one of the bigger meth finds his deputies have had.