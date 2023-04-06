A Pennsylvania man was jailed Wednesday after a Lancaster County Sheriff's deputy found 506 pounds of marijuana in a cargo van he was driving on Interstate 80.

Prosecutors charged Brian Schmitz, 33, of New Freedom, Pennsylvania, with possession with intent to deliver marijuana and no drug tax stamp.

In court records, Sheriff's Deputy Jason Mayo said he stopped an eastbound gray 2023 Dodge Promaster van for failing to signal a lane change near the Waverly exit and smelled marijuana coming from the van.

Mayo said he could see large moving boxes through the rear window of the cargo van, and a search turned up 21 boxes that contained 506 1-pound vacuum sealed bags of marijuana and four vape pens.