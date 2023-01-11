Deputies seize guns, 95 pounds of weed in I-80 traffic stop in Lincoln, sheriff's office says

Deputies seized a pair of handguns and 95 pounds of marijuana Tuesday morning after stopping an eastbound rental car on Interstate 80 in Lincoln for minor traffic infractions, according to the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office.

Authorities stopped the 2021 Infiniti, bearing California plates, near exit 405 at around 9:15 a.m. Tuesday for failing to signal lane changes, Chief Deputy Ben Houchin said.

Soon after contacting both occupants — 28-year-old Joseph Thomas and 27-year-old Jovan Thornton, both of Milwaukee — deputies spotted a 9 mm Glock handgun in the driver's side door panel, Houchin alleged.

Deputies detained both men and searched the vehicle, seizing the Glock, another 9 mm from the glovebox, 95 pounds of marijuana, 111 THC vape cartridges and eight packages of THC gummies, Houchin said.

Thomas, the car's driver, was arrested on suspicion of possession of marijuana with intent to deliver and possession of money while violating a drug law.

Authorities arrested Thornton on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance, possession of a firearm while committing a felony, possession of money while violating a drug law and concealed handgun permit violation.

Both men were taken to the Lancaster County jail.

Houchin said Thornton had a valid permit to carry a concealed handgun but failed to disclose the permit or alert deputies to the handgun at the start of the traffic stop, which Houchin said was a violation of the permit.

