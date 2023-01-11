 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick alert

Deputies seize guns, 95 pounds of weed in I-80 traffic stop in Lincoln, sheriff's office says

  • Updated
  • 0
Interstate 80 traffic stop

Deputies seized 95 pounds of marijuana, 111 THC vape cartridges and eight packages of THC gummies amid an Interstate 80 traffic stop in Lincoln on Tuesday, according to the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office.

 Courtesy photo

Deputies seized a pair of handguns and 95 pounds of marijuana Tuesday morning after stopping an eastbound rental car on Interstate 80 in Lincoln for minor traffic infractions, according to the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office.

Authorities stopped the 2021 Infiniti, bearing California plates, near exit 405 at around 9:15 a.m. Tuesday for failing to signal lane changes, Chief Deputy Ben Houchin said.

Soon after contacting both occupants — 28-year-old Joseph Thomas and 27-year-old Jovan Thornton, both of Milwaukee — deputies spotted a 9 mm Glock handgun in the driver's side door panel, Houchin alleged.

Joseph Thomas

Thomas
Jovan Thornton

Thornton

Deputies detained both men and searched the vehicle, seizing the Glock, another 9 mm from the glovebox, 95 pounds of marijuana, 111 THC vape cartridges and eight packages of THC gummies, Houchin said.

Thomas, the car's driver, was arrested on suspicion of possession of marijuana with intent to deliver and possession of money while violating a drug law.

People are also reading…

Authorities arrested Thornton on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance, possession of a firearm while committing a felony, possession of money while violating a drug law and concealed handgun permit violation.

Both men were taken to the Lancaster County jail.

Houchin said Thornton had a valid permit to carry a concealed handgun but failed to disclose the permit or alert deputies to the handgun at the start of the traffic stop, which Houchin said was a violation of the permit.

Argument over parking spot led to central Lincoln standoff, police say
Lincoln man sexually assaulted 13-year-old boy he met on dating site, police say
Months after absconding, Lincoln woman arrested in Council Bluffs traffic stop, officials say

Reach the writer at 402-473-7223 or awegley@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @andrewwegley

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Breaking news reporter

A Kansas City, Missouri, native, Andrew Wegley joined the Journal Star as breaking news reporter after graduating from Northwest Missouri State University in May 2021.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Benin Voodoo Festival: Remembering enslaved ancestors

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News