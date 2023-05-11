Lancaster County Sheriff's deputies are seeking two individuals — thought to be teenagers — who put "large pieces of metal" onto railroad tracks in Firth, nearly causing a derailment Tuesday night, according to authorities.

BNSF police told the sheriff's office that two juveniles put the metal pieces on the company's tracks near Firth's grain elevator, just southwest of Third and Main streets, sometime Tuesday night, Chief Deputy Sheriff Ben Houchin said.

A train collided with the metal pieces and rocked back and forth, nearly derailing, Houchin said.

Deputies searched the area Tuesday evening but didn't find the culprits — nor the metal pieces, he said.

"I know kids in the past put pennies and things like that on the railroads," the chief deputy said. "But we're just strongly saying, 'Don't put anything on this, because that could have been a horrible accident.'"

Houchin asked anyone with information on who might be responsible to contact the sheriff's office at 402-441-6500 or Crime Stoppers if they wish to remain anonymous.

