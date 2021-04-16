Deputies investigating shoplifting turned robbery at Tractor Supply in Waverly

Lancaster County Sheriff's deputies are investigating a theft Thursday afternoon from the Tractor Supply in Waverly.

Sheriff Terry Wagner said when a clerk confronted a man who walked out of the store with $850 of tools and other items, he pushed her and told her to leave him alone.

He said the clerk wasn't injured, but the physical contact escalated the crime from a shoplifting to a robbery.

It happened shortly after 5:30 p.m.

Wagner said the man drove away in a silver Volkswagen with Bellevue Motors in-transits.

