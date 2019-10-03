{{featured_button_text}}

It’s not every day that an ambulance gets stopped for speeding and following too closely on Interstate 80. Or that law enforcement finds a cache of illegal drugs inside.

But that’s just what Lancaster County Sheriff Terry Wagner said happened Wednesday at noon in the traffic stop near Lincoln’s airport exit.

He said 35-year-old Levi Weintraub, who was stopped driving a surplus ambulance, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance after they found cocaine, LSD, ecstasy, ketamine and mushrooms inside.

