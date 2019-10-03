It’s not every day that an ambulance gets stopped for speeding and following too closely on Interstate 80. Or that law enforcement finds a cache of illegal drugs inside.
But that’s just what Lancaster County Sheriff Terry Wagner said happened Wednesday at noon in the traffic stop near Lincoln’s airport exit.
He said 35-year-old Levi Weintraub, who was stopped driving a surplus ambulance, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance after they found cocaine, LSD, ecstasy, ketamine and mushrooms inside.
×
You have run out of free stories. To continue reading, take advantage of our LOWEST offer yet!
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription.
Today's jail mugshots
Mugshots from the county jail: 10-03-2019
Last, First Name: REDDISH, MICAH Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 07/13/1992 Booking Time: 10/02/2019 / 16:21:11 Charges: ASSAULT ON OFCR/HEALTH CARE PROF-3RD DEG (F3A)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 10-03-2019
Last, First Name: SCHLICK, CHARLES Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 10/26/1970 Booking Time: 10/02/2019 / 15:34:29 Charges: VIOLATION OF HOME DETENTION THEFT BY SHOPLIFTING $0-$500 (M2)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 10-03-2019
Last, First Name: EALY, HOSIE Race/Sex: B/M Date of Birth: 10/13/1972 Booking Time: 10/02/2019 / 15:32:25 Charges: DUI-.15+ (2 PRIOR CONV) (F3A) ARRESTED ON DISTRICT WARRANT (M)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 10-03-2019
Last, First Name: WEINTRAUB, LEVI Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 07/22/1984 Booking Time: 10/02/2019 / 13:47:52 Charges: POSS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (F4)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 10-03-2019
Last, First Name: CURNUTT, GARY Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 08/31/1956 Booking Time: 10/02/2019 / 13:13:36 Charges: COUNTY COURT SENTENCE (S) OBSTRUCTING A PEACE OFFICER (M1) DOMESTIC ASSAULT-3RD DEGREE (M1)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 10-03-2019
Last, First Name: STEELE, TRENT Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 02/16/1972 Booking Time: 10/02/2019 / 12:25:04 Charges: NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY (M) ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M) SUSPENDED LICENSE, ELIGIBLE (M) FAIL TO APPEAR IN COURT (M) ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M) NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY (M) OPERATE A MTR VEH W/O LICENSE ON PERSON (I)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 10-03-2019
Last, First Name: STERLING, GABRIEL Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 09/15/1986 Booking Time: 10/02/2019 / 10:26:38 Charges: DRUG COURT REMAND (M) POSS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (F4) POSS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (F4) DRUG COURT REMAND (M)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 10-03-2019
Last, First Name: MORROW, CHARLES Race/Sex: B/M Date of Birth: 04/09/1990 Booking Time: 10/02/2019 / 09:16:33 Charges: STATE PSR CUST SANCTION (M) TAMPER WITH WITNESS/INFORMANT/JUROR (F4)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 10-03-2019
Last, First Name: BLACK, RHETT Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 07/12/2000 Booking Time: 10/02/2019 / 07:36:33 Charges: BURGLARY (F3) BURGLARY (F3) ARSON, 2ND DEG (F3)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 10-03-2019
Last, First Name: HULL, TY Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 07/05/1988 Booking Time: 10/02/2019 / 04:41:32 Charges: ARRESTED ON COUNTY WARRANT-FEL (R) POSS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (F4)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 10-03-2019
Last, First Name: LEHL, RUSSELL Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 07/07/1959 Booking Time: 10/02/2019 / 00:57:15 Charges: ASSAULT ON OFCR/HEALTH CARE PROF-3RD DEG (F3A)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 10-03-2019
Last, First Name: HAFI, AIDAN Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 12/07/2000 Booking Time: 10/01/2019 / 23:58:29 Charges: BURGLARY (F3) ARSON, 2ND DEG (F3) BURGLARY (F3)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 10-03-2019
Last, First Name: NASH, LOGAN Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 12/31/1993 Booking Time: 10/01/2019 / 19:31:44 Charges: ASSAULT, STRIKE OR CAUSE BODILY INJURY (M)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 10-03-2019
Last, First Name: HOLLAND, KENDALL Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 01/30/1967 Booking Time: 10/01/2019 / 17:16:31 Charges: DRIVE DURING LIC REVOC-1ST OFF (F4) ARRESTED ON DISTRICT WARRANT (M)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 10-03-2019
Last, First Name: HANSEN, NATHAN Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 02/04/1980 Booking Time: 10/01/2019 / 16:20:18 Charges: URINATING IN PUBLIC (M) SOLICIT FROM RIGHT OF WAY (I) FAIL TO APPEAR IN COURT (M) ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M) FAIL TO APPEAR IN COURT (M) FAIL TO APPEAR IN COURT (M) ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 10-03-2019
Last, First Name: PAYNE, SHAY Race/Sex: B/M Date of Birth: 12/21/1982 Booking Time: 10/01/2019 / 16:12:06 Charges: REVOKED/IMPOUNDED, SUBSEQUENT (M) FAIL TO DISPLAY TWO LICENSE PLATES (M3) FAIL TO APPEAR - CITATION -MISDEMEANOR (M) FAIL TO DISPERSE (M) FAIL TO APPEAR IN COURT (M) ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M) REVOKED/IMPOUNDED, SUBSEQUENT (M) FAIL TO APPEAR IN COURT (M) DRIVE DURING REVOC/IMPOUND-2ND/SUBSQ (M2) ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M) FAIL TO APPEAR IN COURT (M) FAIL TO APPEAR - CITATION -MISDEMEANOR (M) HINDER, DELAY, OR INTERRUPT ARREST (M) ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M) ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M) FAIL TO APPEAR IN COURT (M) FAIL TO APPEAR IN COURT (M) REFUSE TO COMPLY WITH ORDER OF POLICE OFFCR (M) FAIL TO APPEAR IN COURT (M) FAIL TO APPEAR - CITATION -MISDEMEANOR (M) REFUSE TO COMPLY WITH ORDER OF POLICE OFFCR (M)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 10-03-2019
Last, First Name: ADAMS, JOHN Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 10/01/1993 Booking Time: 10/01/2019 / 15:37:25 Charges: DUI-.15+ (1 PRIOR CONV) (MW) VIOLATION OF HOME DETENTION
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 10-03-2019
Last, First Name: VINSON, ANGEL Race/Sex: B/F Date of Birth: 12/14/1986 Booking Time: 10/01/2019 / 14:02:13 Charges: POSS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (F4)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 10-03-2019
Last, First Name: JOHNSON, TAYLOR Race/Sex: U/M Date of Birth: 01/27/1989 Booking Time: 10/01/2019 / 13:52:59 Charges: DISTRICT COURT SENTENCE (S) ATTEMPT OF A CLASS 4 FELONY (M1)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 10-03-2019
Last, First Name: HANSEL, LATISHA Race/Sex: B/F Date of Birth: 06/20/1980 Booking Time: 10/01/2019 / 12:47:41 Charges: FAIL TO APPEAR IN COURT (M) NEGLIGENT DRIVING (I) VIOLATION OF HOME DETENTION DUI/.08 1ST OFFENSE >.15 (M)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 10-03-2019
Last, First Name: MADDUX, TANNER Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 07/16/1982 Booking Time: 10/01/2019 / 11:13:26 Charges: DISTRICT COURT SENTENCE (S) DUI-.15+ (2 PRIOR CONV) (F3A)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 10-03-2019
Last, First Name: CHANDLER, CASEY Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 02/12/1988 Booking Time: 10/01/2019 / 10:27:42 Charges: DISTRICT COURT SENTENCE (S) DUI-.15+ (2 PRIOR CONV) (F3A)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 10-03-2019
Last, First Name: SQUIRES, CRAIG Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 11/29/1988 Booking Time: 10/01/2019 / 10:15:13 Charges: DISTRICT COURT SENTENCE (S) ATTEMPTED POSSESSION OF BURGLAR TOOLS (M1)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 10-03-2019
Last, First Name: CHILDERS, REBECCA Race/Sex: W/F Date of Birth: 08/12/1988 Booking Time: 10/01/2019 / 09:43:04 Charges: OPERATE A MTR VEH W/O LICENSE ON PERSON (I) POSS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (F4) DISOBEY TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGN OR DEVICE (I) ARRESTED ON COUNTY WARRANT-FEL (R) NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY (M)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 10-03-2019
Last, First Name: LYON, SHAINE Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 12/24/1969 Booking Time: 10/01/2019 / 08:01:47 Charges: ATTEMPT OF A CLASS 4 FELONY (M1) ATTEMPT OF A CLASS 4 FELONY (M1) THEFT BY UNLAWFUL TAKING $0-500, 2ND OFF (M1) ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M) MAKE FALSE STATEMENT TO POLICE OFFICER (M) DOMESTIC ASSAULT-3RD DEGREE (M1) ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M) ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 10-03-2019
Last, First Name: KENNEDY, DANIEL Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 05/29/1985 Booking Time: 10/01/2019 / 05:42:09 Charges: THEFT BY UNLAWFUL TAKING $1500-$5000 (F4) THEFT BY UNLAWFUL TAKING $5000/MORE (F2A)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 10-03-2019
Last, First Name: SMITH, DAMIAN Race/Sex: B/M Date of Birth: 11/08/1974 Booking Time: 09/30/2019 / 23:23:46 Charges: ARRESTED ON DISTRICT WARRANT (M) THEFT BY SHOPLIFTING $0-$500, 3RD/SUBSQ (F4) THEFT BY SHOPLIFTING $0-$500, 3RD/SUBSQ (F4) ARRESTED ON DISTRICT WARRANT (M) OPERATE MOTOR VEHICLE TO AVOID ARREST (F4) THEFT BY UNLAWFUL TAKING $0-500, 3RD/SUBSQ (F4) ARRESTED ON DISTRICT WARRANT (M) ARRESTED ON DISTRICT WARRANT (M)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 10-03-2019
Last, First Name: SLAPNICKA, BRAD Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 07/29/1965 Booking Time: 09/30/2019 / 18:23:50 Charges: SEX OFF REGIS ACT VIOLATION (F3A) ARRESTED ON DISTRICT WARRANT (M) SEX OFF REGIS ACT VIOL - PRIOR FELONY (F2A)
View more mugshots here.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.