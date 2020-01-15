You are the owner of this article.
Deputies find boy seen walking alone near Waverly railroad tracks
Deputies find boy seen walking alone near Waverly railroad tracks

A young boy spotted walking near railroad tracks off U.S. 6 in Waverly just after 7 a.m. has been located, according to the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office.

Sheriff Terry Wagner said a woman driving by called 911 about a boy she believed to be around 4 years old walking barefooted in pajamas near 141st Street. Deputies and state troopers had scoured the area, on account of the cold temperatures.

Wagner said the department had its drone flying to help in the search after checking with day cares in the area and asking people to check outbuildings.

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

