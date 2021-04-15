 Skip to main content
Deputies find a half pound of cocaine in I-80 traffic stop on west edge of Lincoln
Deputies find a half pound of cocaine in I-80 traffic stop on west edge of Lincoln

A traffic stop Wednesday morning along Interstate 80 on the west edge of Lincoln turned up a half pound of cocaine, according to the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office.

Everardo Lopez

Chief Deputy Ben Houchin said a deputy stopped a Ford F-150 at 8:40 a.m. near the Northwest 48th Street exit and began to suspect criminal activity. He said they were allowed to search the pickup and found a half pound of cocaine in a backpack and $2,044 in cash. 

The cocaine had an estimated street value of $20,000, he said.

They arrested the passenger, 36-year-old Everardo Lopez of Minnesota, on suspicion of possession of cocaine with intent to deliver and no drug tax stamp.

The driver wasn't arrested.

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

