Deputies arrest Michigan men after a search on I-80 turns up a pound of cocaine
Deputies arrest Michigan men after a search on I-80 turns up a pound of cocaine

Seized cocaine

Lancaster County Sheriff's deputies seized nearly a pound of cocaine in a traffic stop along Interstate 80 west of Lincoln on Thursday. 

Deputies arrested two Michigan men after finding a pound of cocaine in a search of a minivan pulled over for a traffic stop on Interstate 80.

Chief Deputy Lancaster County Sheriff Todd Duncan said it happened shortly after 12:45 p.m. about 10 miles west of Lincoln's downtown exit.

A member of the Lincoln/Lancaster County Criminal Interdiction Unit stopped a minivan headed east for following too closely. After learning there was marijuana inside, they searched and found about $9,000 cash and about a pound of cocaine, Duncan said.

Two of the four adults in the minivan, Carl Tubbs, 37, of Canton, Michigan, and Shauntavis Freeman, 27, of Ypsilanti, Michigan, were arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to deliver.

+2 
Carl Tubbs

+2 
Shauntavis Freeman

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.

Public safety reporter

