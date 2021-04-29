 Skip to main content
Deputies arrest Lincoln man at the end of low-speed chase, sheriff says
Deputies arrest Lincoln man at the end of low-speed chase, sheriff says

Lancaster County Sheriff's deputies ended a low-speed chase Thursday night by blowing out the front tires of a pickup towing a motor home and arrested the driver, a 66-year-old Lincoln man.

Sheriff Terry Wagner said it started around 10:45 p.m. when they were sent out to South 148th Street on the vehicle with no lights, a dangerous situation for traffic going the 55 mph speed limit.

A deputy spotted it near Yankee Hill Road and tried to stop it, but the driver wouldn't pull over, he said. The pickup led them on a pursuit at speeds of 5 to 15 mph for about 3 miles.

At 138th and Old Cheney Road, another deputy was able to put out stop sticks, used by law enforcement to deflate tires in a pursuit.

Wagner said it flattened the front tires on the pickup and one of the tires on the motorhome and the vehicle stopped. They arrested Robert Oglesby for fleeing to avoid arrest.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSpilger

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

