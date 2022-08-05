 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick

Deputies arrest 21-year-old for graffiti at Hickman, defaced firearm

  • Updated
  • 0

A 21-year-old Bellevue man was caught in Hickman early Friday with a defaced firearm, according to the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office.

Capt. John Vik said just before 12:30 a.m., a BNSF Railway employee called to report a group of people walking along the train tracks near the city park in Hickman.

Ivan Torres

Ivan Torres

Deputies arrived to see spray-painted graffiti on the bridge and caught one of the suspected taggers, Ivan Torres. Vik said the others got away, but Torres had white paint on his hands and clothes and had a defaced handgun with him. 

They arrested him on suspicion of criminal mischief and possession of a defaced firearm.

Vik said they've had a handful of other graffiti incidents reported in the Hickman area and are working to determine if the same group may be involved.

Police say suspect in stolen car crashed into cruiser, another car before being arrested
Neighbor charged with 10 felonies in connection to four murders in small Nebraska town
Estimated 170 acres, one home, outbuildings destroyed in Scottsbluff blaze
Blue Star moms seeking donations at Lincoln grocery store on Saturday
Roadside babies, dangerous births part of risk in small town Nebraska
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

China sanctions House Speaker Pelosi over Taiwan visit

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News