Deputies arrest 21-year-old for graffiti at Hickman, defaced firearm

A 21-year-old Bellevue man was caught in Hickman early Friday with a defaced firearm, according to the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office.

Capt. John Vik said just before 12:30 a.m., a BNSF Railway employee called to report a group of people walking along the train tracks near the city park in Hickman.

Deputies arrived to see spray-painted graffiti on the bridge and caught one of the suspected taggers, Ivan Torres. Vik said the others got away, but Torres had white paint on his hands and clothes and had a defaced handgun with him.

They arrested him on suspicion of criminal mischief and possession of a defaced firearm.

Vik said they've had a handful of other graffiti incidents reported in the Hickman area and are working to determine if the same group may be involved.