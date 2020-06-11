Deputies arrest 17-year-old boy after home invasion robbery in south Lincoln

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Lancaster County Sheriff's deputies arrested a 17-year-old boy Wednesday on suspicion of breaking into a home in south Lincoln and stealing a safe.

The 17-year-old, along with another male, entered a home near 63rd Street and Yankee Hill Road through an unlocked door, allegedly pushing a 16-year-old girl and showing a handgun, Sheriff Terry Wagner said.

The two masked and hooded males made their way to the kitchen where they removed a safe from a pantry and fled.

Inside the safe were approximately $15,000 in jewelry, prescription medications and an iPhone, Wagner said. Some of the items in the safe were later recovered.

No one was injured during the reported robbery. Law enforcement have not recovered a handgun allegedly used during the crime.

A home surveillance system helped deputies identify the 17-year-old, and a tracking application on the iPhone in the safe helped lead law enforcement to him in the 1200 block of Eldon Drive in central Lincoln.

The boy was placed under arrest and taken to the Youth Detention Center on suspected robbery.

"We're working to identify the other person or persons involved in the crime," Wagner said. The investigation is ongoing.

