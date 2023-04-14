The United States Department of Labor has sued the owner of a Lincoln roofing company over his alleged refusal to cooperate with an investigation into a report of a man falling from a roof in Lincoln.

Acting Secretary of Labor Julie Su on Wednesday brought a petition asking a judge to compel Christopher Arps of Capital City Roofing and Construction to comply and bring relevant documents to the area director of the Occupational Safety and Health Administration office in Omaha.

In the petition, attorney Katharine Sangha of the Department of Labor said that on Feb. 14, OSHA received a report that six days earlier someone performing residential roofing work for Capital City Roofing had fallen off the roof of a duplex in the Capitol Beach area and went into cardiac arrest.

The worker allegedly had been on a roof greater than 6 feet tall without fall protection, she said.

An OSHA compliance safety and health officer called Arps to investigate the report. But, Sangha said, Arps was "extremely belligerent" and said nothing happened.

The investigator then obtained reports related to the incident from the Lincoln Police.

Sangha said Arps has refused to provide OSHA any information about his business or the workers, including their employment status, even after they served him with a subpoena March 1, which Arps ripped up in front of the process server.

Despite reminders sent by USPS certified mail and by email, multiple deadlines passed without Arps producing any documents to OSHA, she said.

Magistrate Judge Michael D. Nelson set a hearing on the matter next month in U.S. District Court in Omaha.