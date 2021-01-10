Departing Lincoln police chief proud of force's growth, not closing door on future in local law enforcement

Bliemeister, 48, became chief in 2016 after serving 20 years in the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office, rising to chief deputy.

As he prepares to leave a nearly 25-year career in law enforcement, Bliemeister will take up a newly created role at Bryan Health overseeing security and emergency preparedness.

The position with an organization he respects, and that his wife works for, proved too good to pass up, he said.

But it may not mark the end of his law enforcement career.

Asked if he would consider running for Lancaster County Sheriff in the future, Bliemeister said, "Right now, I am really focused on what is in front of me at Bryan Health," but added he would never close the door on such a possibility.

In April 2016, Bliemeister stepped into the chief's office as the city experienced one of its deadliest years in recent history with 11 homicides.

Successive murder cases that spring into the summer stretched the department's investigators and the agency as a whole, he said.

One June murder case two months into his tenure ended in an officer-involved shooting when Lincoln Police trying to arrest murder suspect Germichael Kennedy killed him after he pulled a gun on them.