Denton home destroyed in Saturday fire, Lancaster County sheriff's office says

A Denton home was destroyed just before noon on Saturday after a house fire that was first observed on the roof engulfed the entire structure, according to the Lancaster County Sheriff's office.

Deputies responded to the the ranch-style log home just east of Denton at 11:50 a.m. Saturday after a resident, who escaped without injuries, reported the fire to authorities, Chief Deputy Ben Houchin said. 

Volunteer crews from Denton, Pleasant Dale, Crete, Malcolm and Southwest Fire and Rescue responded to the fire, which caused $370,000 in damage to the home, Houchin said. 

The Nebraska State Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of the fire.

