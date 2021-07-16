Delta 8, cousin to marijuana's psychoactive ingredient, finds market in Lincoln

In short, Kumar says his business is about education, science and self-regulation. Customers, for example, must be at least 21 to purchase products, and Holmes and McKinney act as consultants for those with concerns or questions.

"It's more of a consultant approach, which means we don't let every customer walk in like, 'Hey, I have a lot of pain in my body,' and we go 'Oh, yeah, here's Delta 8.' We don't go that route," Kumar said. "We are trying to help the customers understand everything about Delta 8, how it should be used, when it should be used and what are the dosage requirements."

A lot of other plant-based products sold in supermarkets and drug stores are unregulated, like some vitamins and supplements, Holmes said, but they don't draw concern. Delta 8 is the same, she argues. And when combined with CBD, some of the psychoactive effects of THC can often be negated, McKinney added.

"Yes, it does have the three-letter cuss word of THC in there ... but it is very bioactive and a very effective cannabinoid that can help with the control of pain management," she said.