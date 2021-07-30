Delivery woman alleges pizza recipients showed gun, threatened to kill her, Lincoln police say

Lincoln police are investigating after an employee of Boss' Pizza said her life was threatened as she made a delivery to a hotel room near Interstate 80 and Cornhusker Highway.

Officer Erin Spilker said LPD fielded a call from the pizza restaurant near 11th Street and Saunders Avenue at about 2 a.m. Friday, where the woman said the pizza's recipients, two men, were upset that she didn't have the correct bills to make change for their order.

The woman told police that one of the men showed a handgun and threatened to kill her, Spilker said. LPD acquired a search warrant and dispatched its SWAT team, searching the room and transporting two men and two women to be questioned.

Police did not find any weapons in the room, Spilker said, and no arrests have been made in the incident.

