Defense attorney: 'This is a situation of children having children'

On Thursday, appearing for sentencing by video from the jail, Ironshell turned down a chance to say something first.

But Chapin said there is a juvenile court case and an effort to correct the teen's behavior so he can be reunited with his daughter. He said it was in the best interests of Ironshell, his daughter and the state.

He asked the judge to consider a lengthy probation sentence with mental health counseling and anger management.

"I don't know what benefit the state is going to get by locking him up for a substantial period of time," Chapin said.

Then, Lavene said the injured child is doing well now. But "what he did here was very serous, life-threatening for this child," he said.

If the judge decided to give Ironshell probation, Lavene asked for the maximum five-year term and 90-day jail sentence. Otherwise, he said, the facts here certainly warrant a prison sentence.

In the end, Lancaster County District Judge Robert Otte said his first instinct clearly was to put him in prison.