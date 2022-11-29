Defense attorney argues Garcia should face resentencing trial in Omaha killings

The Nebraska Supreme Court heard arguments Tuesday over whether a former Indiana doctor on death row for the revenge killings of four people in Omaha — including an 11-year-old boy — should be resentenced because of errors the first time around.

Jeff Pickens, chief counsel for the Nebraska Commission on Public Advocacy, said Anthony Garcia's trial counsel, which called themselves Team Motta, "were a nightmare."

Before trial, he said, Alison Motta gave statements to the media about DNA testing that she said cleared Garcia. That was in violation of the court's protective order and the rules of professional conduct.

She ultimately was removed from the case and later disciplined for it.

Pickens said when the defense lost her it lost the only attorney prepared to try the case.

In 2016, a jury found Garcia guilty of the 2008 murders of Dr. William Hunter’s 11-year-old son, Thomas, and Shirlee Sherman, the family’s part-time cleaning lady, as well as the murders of Dr. Roger Brumback and his wife, Mary, in 2013.

Pickens said only then did Chicago-based Team Motta go to Douglas County Public Defender Tom Riley to ask what an aggravation trial was all about.

"Is that incompetence or is that a sign that they were trying to do a good job?" Chief Justice Michael Heavican asked.

"At that point it's too late," Pickens said.

In Nebraska, the aggravation phase, where the jury determines if a case is eligible for the death penalty, immediately follows the guilt or innocence phase of trial.

After the jury found Garcia eligible for a death sentence, Pickens' office was appointed as co-counsel and represented him alone at the mitigation phase before the three-judge panel.

Now, Pickens is arguing the jury should have been instructed differently when it came to the aggravators.

For instance, prior case law said jurors weren't to consider the victims' mental anguish when considering if the crime was especially heinous, atrocious and cruel, one of the three aggravators the state alleged.

The instructions also failed to spell out what crime Garcia was trying to conceal when the state alleged an aggravator that the killings were done to conceal a crime. Was it a burglary? Or the killing of the other victims? The jury was left to make assumptions, Pickens argued.

"Assume we throw in with you on this argument, what's the resolution of it?" Justice William Cassel asked. "Is there a new hearing, a new trial if you will, on the enhancement?"

Pickens said they should send the case back for re-sentencing, whether for a new aggravation trial or for a three-judge panel to re-weigh the evidence.

On the other side, Nebraska Solicitor General James Smith said the trial judge addressed the "especially heinous, atrocious and cruel" aggravator in his order.

And Team Motta didn't raise the issue, so it could be an issue for a later, post-conviction hearing focusing on allegations of ineffective assistance of counsel, rather than the initial, automatic appeal.

"I think it's pretty self-evident there's another crime that's occurred," Smith said of the aggravator regarding concealing a crime.

Heavican asked him to address the alleged ineffectiveness.

"Isn't that kind of the elephant in the room in this case?" the chief justice asked.

Smith said he didn't think there was enough in the record to determine whether there was trial strategy at play or something else.

He said with a 7,500-page record and 130 assignments of error, including 60 or so targeting his attorneys, outlined in the appellant's 453-page brief, which was nine times as long as what the court otherwise allows, he didn't know which allegations upon which to focus.

"Is your argument ultimately that the can needs to be kicked down the road to post-conviction hearings?" Heavican asked.

Smith said it's probably going to end up there, but asked for a rare opportunity to provide supplemental briefing to address any of the allegations the court was interested in hearing more about.

"Are there some that can be decided now?" he posed.

Asked if he wanted a chance to resubmit the brief or file a supplemental brief to clarify the issues, Pickens said he'll do whatever the justices want. But his office currently is down one lawyer and he can't hire another until the Legislature adequately funds it, so it won't be quick, he said.

The justices didn't immediately say if they would ask for further briefing in the case.