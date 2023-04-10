A fire that broke out on the deck of a south Lincoln home Saturday night caused $250,000 in damage, forcing the relocation of two residents and a dog, according to authorities.

The cause of the fire, which started just before 10:30 p.m. Saturday near 31st Street and Old Cheney Road, was an improperly disposed of cigarette, Lincoln Fire and Rescue Capt. Nancy Crist said.

Rescue crews responded to the house, at 5551 S. 32nd Circle, and extinguished the fire, which had spread from the deck to the home's attic, Crist said.

No one was injured in the blaze.

Photos: Firefighters in action Photos: Firefighters in Action Photos: Firefighters in Action Photos: Firefighters in Action Photos: Firefighters in Action Photos: Firefighters in Action Photos: Firefighters in Action Photos: Firefighters in Action Photos: Firefighters in Action Photos: Firefighters in Action Photos: Firefighters in Action Photos: Firefighters in Action Photos: Firefighters in Action Photos: Firefighters in Action