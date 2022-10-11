 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Deck fire causes $250,000 in damage to central Lincoln apartment, officials say

A fire that started on a third-story deck at a central Lincoln apartment building Monday caused $250,000 in damage to the residence, according to officials.

The fire — caused by an improperly discarded cigarette — originated on a deck near 40th Street and Normal Boulevard just after 11 p.m. Monday, Lincoln Fire and Rescue Capt. Nancy Crist said in an news release.

Occupants had evacuated by the time first responders arrived at the complex, where they found flames engulfing the deck and spreading into the attached apartment unit, Crist said.

Crews quickly extinguished the exterior flames before shifting their focus inside, where the fire ultimately caused $50,000 in damage to contents, Crist said. The blaze caused $200,000 in damage to the structure.

No one was injured in the fire.

Breaking news reporter

A Kansas City, Missouri, native, Andrew Wegley joined the Journal Star as breaking news reporter after graduating from Northwest Missouri State University in May 2021.

