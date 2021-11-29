Death of Lincoln man found in grocery store parking lot considered suspicious, police say

An autopsy of the Lincoln man who was found dead in a grocery store parking lot last week revealed no obvious cause of death, police said Monday.
Joshua Rainey, the 36-year-old found dead in a pickup truck last week outside the store at Edgewood Shopping Center near 56th Street and Nebraska 2, had "unexplained injuries" at the time of his death, police said last week.
On Monday, Lincoln Police Sgt. Chris Vigil said Rainey was found with a contusion to his head, but medical experts couldn't definitively say whether that wound caused his death.
While investigators are still awaiting toxicology reports, Vigil said the circumstances surrounding Rainey's death were suspicious. Police haven't yet declared it a homicide.
"I mean, it's always suspicious when you have an unattended death in a parking lot of a Super Saver," Vigil said.
Police responded to the parking lot at around 7:40 a.m. Nov. 22 after a passerby called in a medical emergency from outside the grocery store, where Rainey was unresponsive in a pickup truck.
First responders declared Rainey dead upon their arrival, Officer Erin Spilker said last week. The vehicle belonged to a relative.
An LPD incident report indicates Rainey died sometime between 1:08 a.m. and 7:42 a.m. Nov. 22.
"The overall totality of it is suspicious in nature," Vigil said. "But that's not to say that it's necessarily criminal."
Getting away with murder: Nebraska cold cases
Patricia Webb
Tina McMenamin
Ali Saleh Al-Saidi
Gina Bos
Ann Marie Kelley
Carl Bittner
K.K. Kody
Christi Nichols
Donald Bennett
Ernestine Ruschy
Eugene McGuire
Jay Durnil
Mary Heese
Gregory Moore
Irvin Settje
Jason Remsen
Jason Vesper
Brian Walker
Arthur Morley
Jay Blockson
Jeanne Kassebaum
William, Bernice and Barbara Peak
Jeffrey Snoddy
Joy Blanchard
Demetrius Simpson
Julie Derrick
Leah Rowlands
Letha Harley
Mary Cabral
Mary Cronin
Merlin Mosel
Mitchell Simon
Patrick Vostades
Rebecca Williams
Richard Chadek
Richard Lessley
Robert Beaudoin
Robert Heelan
Rudolfo Flores
Russell McKnight
Sandy Green
Sarah Neal
Tyrone Banister
Waddell Robinson
Charles Hanks
Reach the writer at 402-473-7223 or awegley@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @andrewwegley