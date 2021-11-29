 Skip to main content
Death of Lincoln man found in grocery store parking lot considered suspicious, police say
Death of Lincoln man found in grocery store parking lot considered suspicious, police say

An autopsy of the Lincoln man who was found dead in a grocery store parking lot last week revealed no obvious cause of death, police said Monday. 

Joshua Rainey, the 36-year-old found dead in a pickup truck last week outside the store at Edgewood Shopping Center near 56th Street and Nebraska 2, had "unexplained injuries" at the time of his death, police said last week. 

On Monday, Lincoln Police Sgt. Chris Vigil said Rainey was found with a contusion to his head, but medical experts couldn't definitively say whether that wound caused his death.

While investigators are still awaiting toxicology reports, Vigil said the circumstances surrounding Rainey's death were suspicious. Police haven't yet declared it a homicide. 

"I mean, it's always suspicious when you have an unattended death in a parking lot of a Super Saver," Vigil said. 

Police responded to the parking lot at around 7:40 a.m. Nov. 22 after a passerby called in a medical emergency from outside the grocery store, where Rainey was unresponsive in a pickup truck.

First responders declared Rainey dead upon their arrival, Officer Erin Spilker said last week. The vehicle belonged to a relative. 

An LPD incident report indicates Rainey died sometime between 1:08 a.m. and 7:42 a.m. Nov. 22. 

"The overall totality of it is suspicious in nature," Vigil said. "But that's not to say that it's necessarily criminal." 

Reach the writer at 402-473-7223 or awegley@journalstar.com.

