A 29-year-old man died and a 37-year-old woman was hospitalized after a car left the road in east Lincoln late Tuesday and hit a tree, a police captain said.
Just before midnight, witnesses saw a car that had crashed into a tree at South 70th Street and Victory Park Drive, Capt. Jake Dilsaver said in a news release.
Investigators believe the car was northbound on South 70th Street before it left the road on the east side and hit the tree, he said.
Lincoln Fire and Rescue crews took the 37-year-old woman, who was the driver, to a Lincoln hospital, where her condition had stabilized, Dilsaver said.
First responders pronounced the man dead at the scene, he said.
Police are withholding their names as they notify family.
Alcohol and drugs were not believed to be factors in the crash, Dilsaver said.