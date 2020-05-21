David City man accused of sexually assaulting girl in Fremont

Nebraska State Patrol investigators, working as part of the U.S. Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force, arrested a 58-year-old David City man Tuesday on allegations that he sexually assaulted a girl.
Rodney McCombs was charged earlier this month in Dodge County with first-degree sexual assault of a child, felony child abuse and contributing to the delinquency of a child.
Prosecutors charged him as a habitual criminal.
In an affidavit for McCombs' arrest, a Fremont Police officer said on March 12 a girl younger than 16 disclosed that McCombs had rented a hotel room in Fremont and sexually assaulted her there in February. McCombs denied it.
