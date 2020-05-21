You are the owner of this article.
David City man accused of sexually assaulting girl in Fremont
David City man accused of sexually assaulting girl in Fremont

Nebraska State Patrol investigators, working as part of the U.S. Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force, arrested a 58-year-old David City man Tuesday on allegations that he sexually assaulted a girl.

Rodney McCombs was charged earlier this month in Dodge County with first-degree sexual assault of a child, felony child abuse and contributing to the delinquency of a child.

Prosecutors charged him as a habitual criminal.

In an affidavit for McCombs' arrest, a Fremont Police officer said on March 12 a girl younger than 16 disclosed that McCombs had rented a hotel room in Fremont and sexually assaulted her there in February. McCombs denied it.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSpilger

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

