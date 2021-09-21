Davey man gets 3-year max in unlawful intrusion case

A 53-year-old man received jail time Monday on unlawful intrusion charges for setting up wildlife trail cameras in his Lincoln home to secretly record people using the bathroom and in other areas of the home.
Scott Nickell, who later moved to Davey, faced three felony charges until, on the day of trial, the state amended them down to misdemeanors, the result of a change in the law in late 2019.
Deputy Lancaster County Attorney Chris Reid said he was asking for incarceration, given that the intended target in one of the videos was a child.
He said while Nickell admitted the cameras were his, he denied he had been trying to catch the girl in a state of undress. But the camera angles suggest that's what was going on, Reid said. They were pointed directly at the toilet in the bathroom.
"He tries to downplay any sort of sexual behavior and appears to take zero accountability for what actually happened here," the prosecutor said.
Reid said Nickell's actions had a significant impact on each of the three victims, and he showed a lack of remorse.
In an affidavit for Nickell’s arrest, a Lincoln police investigator said on Oct. 1, 2019, a woman reported finding a wildlife trail camera pointing toward a bedroom and a 1-by-1-inch camera in the lights in a bathroom and digital storage cards hidden around the house.
Police searched and found more memory cards, including videos of three people, including a 15-year-old girl, in a state of undress who had been recorded without their consent.
Two days later, they arrested Nickell after stopping him driving and found more digital memory cards in his car.
Nickell's attorney, Matthew Knipe, said Nickell appeared on day one of trial intending to present a defense but changed his mind.
"I think his changing of his mind and entering a plea is in and of itself a level of acceptance of responsibility," he said, arguing for probation.
Knipe said Nickell had never had anything beyond a speeding ticket before this.
In the end, Lancaster County District Judge Ryan Post gave Nickell the most he could — three years in the county jail and $3,000 in fines — because of the level of intrusion, his minimization and the harm he caused to the victims.
Nickell also will have to register as a sex offender.
