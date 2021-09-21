Davey man gets 3-year max in unlawful intrusion case

A 53-year-old man received jail time Monday on unlawful intrusion charges for setting up wildlife trail cameras in his Lincoln home to secretly record people using the bathroom and in other areas of the home.

Scott Nickell, who later moved to Davey, faced three felony charges until, on the day of trial, the state amended them down to misdemeanors, the result of a change in the law in late 2019.

Deputy Lancaster County Attorney Chris Reid said he was asking for incarceration, given that the intended target in one of the videos was a child.

He said while Nickell admitted the cameras were his, he denied he had been trying to catch the girl in a state of undress. But the camera angles suggest that's what was going on, Reid said. They were pointed directly at the toilet in the bathroom.

"He tries to downplay any sort of sexual behavior and appears to take zero accountability for what actually happened here," the prosecutor said.

Reid said Nickell's actions had a significant impact on each of the three victims, and he showed a lack of remorse.