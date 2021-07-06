Davey man agrees to plea deal in unlawful intrusion case for secret recordings

A 53-year-old man who set up video cameras in his Lincoln home to secretly record people in the bathroom and bedroom has pleaded no contest to three counts of unlawful intrusion.

Scott Nickell, who lives in Davey now, originally was facing felony charges. But prosecutors reduced them to misdemeanors as part of a plea deal Tuesday.

Nickell could get up to three years of incarceration at his sentencing in September.

The case — delayed by the pandemic and the retirement of the judge initially assigned to the case — started more than 2½ years ago when a woman reported to Lincoln police that she had become suspicious of Nickell and searched the house.

In an affidavit for Nickell’s arrest, an investigator said the woman told police she found a wildlife trail camera pointing toward a bedroom and a 1-by-1-inch camera in the lights in a bathroom and digital storage cards hidden around the house.

Later that same day, Oct. 1, 2019, police searched the house and found more memory cards, including videos of three people, including a 15-year-old girl, in a state of undress who had been recorded without their consent.