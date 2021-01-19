 Skip to main content
Dates set to consider whether Trail, Boswell will get death sentences
Dates set to consider whether Trail, Boswell will get death sentences

Separate hearing dates now are set in March and June to consider whether the pair found guilty of killing and dismembering a 24-year-old Lincoln woman in 2017 will go to death row for it.

Aubrey Trail's hearing for the three-judge panel to consider aggravating and mitigating circumstances, is scheduled to begin March 11 and should take two days.

Bailey Boswell's hearing is scheduled for the week of June 28. 

Juries found both of them guilty of the first-degree murder of Sydney Loofe — Trail in Wilber in July 2019 and Boswell in Lexington in October.

Aubrey Trail convicted of murdering Sydney Loofe

Next, the sentencing panels will hear evidence that the state says shows why the two should get the death penalty and evidence that the defense says shows why they shouldn't.

Lancaster County District Judge Darla Ideus and Douglas County District Judge Peter Bataillon were selected at random to join Saline County District Judge Vicky Johnson in determining Boswell's sentence.

And Cass County District Judge Michael A. Smith and Lancaster County District Judge Susan Strong were chosen to join Johnson in determining Trail's sentence.

Jury finds Boswell guilty of murder in killing of Sydney Loofe

Susie Loofe reported her daughter missing Nov. 16, 2017, after she learned that Sydney didn't show up for work. Her disappearance sparked a massive search for her, then a manhunt for Boswell and Trail and ultimately to the discovery of Loofe's remains in plastic bags scattered along gravel roads in central Nebraska’s Clay County.

Prosecutors said Trail and Boswell worked together to recruit young women in a conspiracy to kill and ultimately chose Loofe as their victim, and that Boswell lured her to their Wilber apartment the night of Nov. 15, 2017, under the guise of a date after matching on the dating app Tinder.

Boswell could become the first woman sentenced to death in the state.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSpilger

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

