Dates set to consider whether Trail, Boswell will get death sentences

Separate hearing dates now are set in March and June to consider whether the pair found guilty of killing and dismembering a 24-year-old Lincoln woman in 2017 will go to death row for it.

Aubrey Trail's hearing for the three-judge panel to consider aggravating and mitigating circumstances, is scheduled to begin March 11 and should take two days.

Bailey Boswell's hearing is scheduled for the week of June 28.

Juries found both of them guilty of the first-degree murder of Sydney Loofe — Trail in Wilber in July 2019 and Boswell in Lexington in October.

Next, the sentencing panels will hear evidence that the state says shows why the two should get the death penalty and evidence that the defense says shows why they shouldn't.

Lancaster County District Judge Darla Ideus and Douglas County District Judge Peter Bataillon were selected at random to join Saline County District Judge Vicky Johnson in determining Boswell's sentence.

And Cass County District Judge Michael A. Smith and Lancaster County District Judge Susan Strong were chosen to join Johnson in determining Trail's sentence.