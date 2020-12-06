Damage estimate dropped, but May-June riots still said to cost millions

“But it happened,” he said. “And everybody knows it happened.”

The first standoff of the weekend would end up costing Johnson’s company more than $70,000, and that doesn’t include wages for his repair and cleanup team.

The experience left him with mixed feelings, but they weren’t all negative.

He’s grateful his staff stayed safe and followed the advice of 911 dispatchers, leaving the building as rioters advanced.

“That was my first happy thought,” he said. “But another thought I had while watching the video, of course, is that it’s so sad and unfortunate that people would commit violent acts like that against innocent folks.”

But what sticks with him is an image of a young man who entered the store, found a fire extinguisher and killed the flames.

“That gave me a little bit of hope for our fellow citizens,” Johnson said.

Six months later, Lincoln police have a clearer picture of the damage from that weekend, logging nearly 90 reports of vandalism, arson and burglary — most of it near the 27th and O and Lincoln Mall areas, but others from Huntington Elementary in University Place, the library in Bethany, the Target on North 48th Street.