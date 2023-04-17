Over the past week, the Nebraska State Patrol received multiple reports of scammers spoofing patrol phone numbers in an attempt to scam victims.

Spoofing is the act of disguising communication, like a phone call, from an unknown cybercriminal as being from a known, trusted source.

The scammer then tries to steal personal information by telling the victim they have active warrants or need to pay a fine.

The State Patrol received reports from the Lincoln and Grand Island areas about Nebraskans receiving phone calls that appeared to come from the patrol offices in those areas.

“The Nebraska State Patrol never calls members of the public regarding payment of fines or active warrants,” said Col. John Bolduc, patrol superintendent. “We urge the public to be vigilant with any such phone call and never give out personal information in such cases.”

