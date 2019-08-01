A 22-year-old Lincoln man went to the hospital with a gunshot wound to his left arm early Thursday after he was shot by a customer while allegedly trying to rob a convenience store at 56th and Holdrege streets.
Police Chief Jeff Bliemeister said a 38-year-old woman with a concealed carry permit shot the man, who hasn’t yet been arrested or identified, in the incident at 1:41 a.m.
Bliemeister said there’s nothing at this time to suggest the man had a weapon, although there had been an altercation between him and a 46-year-old female Kwik Shop employee.
The suspect’s wound was not believed to be life-threatening, Bliemeister said.
"Part of this follow-up investigation will focus on determining if the discharge of the firearm was appropriate based upon Nebraska state statutes,” he said.
Bliemeister said investigators still were working to evaluate whether the clerk was injured in the struggle. The woman who fired the handgun was not hurt.
Police still were reviewing video of what happened and talking to witnesses.