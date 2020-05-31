Curfew set for 8 p.m. in Lincoln; National Guard called in to support police

Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird issued an emergency declaration on Sunday afternoon, which includes an 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew effective Sunday evening.
The emergency declaration, a response to two nights of peaceful protests that turned violent in Lincoln, also draws on support from the Nebraska National Guard.
During the curfew, only people who have to go to work, seek medical attention or support law enforcement will be allowed on public streets or to gather in public spaces.
The decision to impose a curfew, city officials said, was necessary to keep those who are lawfully gathering safe, to keep the city's streets safe and protect city staff and public and private property.
"I hope we don't have to issue one citation or make one arrest," Police Chief Jeff Bliemeister said. He said he's optimist that the city will not see the same issues that led to violence early Saturday morning and again Saturday night.
Earlier Sunday, Omaha officials also issued a state of emergency, which includes a curfew for 72 hours beginning at 8 p.m. Sunday.
In Omaha, members of the Nebraska National Guard, too, will be deployed in a support role.
In both cities, peaceful protests turned violent over recent nights, reaching unprecedented levels in Nebraska, Gov. Pete Ricketts said.
Speaking at Sunday's news conference in Omaha, Ricketts said residents and visitors to Omaha's Old Market, where a Saturday night shooting took place, "are scared to death."
Gaylor Baird said officials in Lincoln and Omaha will continue to work together in response to riots in both cities.
This is a developing story. Stay with JournalStar.com for updates.
Early Morning Protest
Early Morning Protest
Early Morning Protest
Early Morning Protest
Early Morning Protest
Early Morning Protest
Early Morning Protest
Early Morning Protest
Early Morning Protest
Early Morning Protest
Early Morning Protest
Early Morning Protest
Early Morning Protest
Early Morning Protest
Early Morning Protest
Early Morning Protest
Early Morning Protest
Early Morning Protest
Early Morning Protest
Early Morning Protest
Early Morning Protest
Early Morning Protest
Early Morning Protest
Early Morning Protest
Early Morning Protest
Early Morning Protest
Early Morning Protest
Early Morning Protest
Early Morning Protest
Protest
Saturday protest
Water
Throwing brick
Breaking window
Mortar firework
Shattered glass
Helping tear gas victim
Protesters
Protesters
Protesters
Protesters
WATCH: Protesters return to Lincoln streets on Saturday
Protest at Capitol, 5.30
Protest at Capitol, 5.30
Protest at Capitol, 5.30
Protest at Capitol, 5.30
Protest at Capitol, 5.30
Protest at Capitol, 5.30
Protest at Capitol, 5.30
Protest at Capitol, 5.30
Protest at Capitol, 5.30
George Floyd Protest
George Floyd Protest
George Floyd Protest
George Floyd Protest
George Floyd Protest
George Floyd Protest
George Floyd Protest
George Floyd Protest
WATCH NOW: Lincoln police chief provides update on overnight protests
George Floyd Protest
George Floyd Protest
George Floyd Protest
George Floyd Protest
George Floyd Protest
George Floyd Protest
George Floyd Protest
George Floyd Protest
George Floyd Protest
George Floyd Protest
George Floyd Protest
George Floyd Protest
George Floyd Protest
George Floyd Protest
George Floyd Protest
George Floyd Protest
George Floyd Protest
George Floyd Protest
George Floyd Protest
George Floyd Protest
George Floyd Protest
George Floyd Protest
George Floyd Protest
George Floyd Protest
George Floyd Protest
George Floyd Protest
George Floyd Protest
George Floyd Protest
George Floyd Protest
George Floyd Protest
George Floyd Protest
George Floyd Protest
George Floyd Protest
George Floyd Protest
George Floyd Protest
George Floyd Protest
George Floyd Protest
George Floyd Protest
George Floyd Protest
George Floyd Protest
BLM Protest
BLM Protest
BLM Protest
BLM Protest
BLM Protest
BLM Protest
Protest and Cleanup, 5.31
Protest and Cleanup, 5.31
Protest and Cleanup, 5.31
Protest and Cleanup, 5.31
Protest and Cleanup, 5.31
Protest and Cleanup, 5.31
Protest and Cleanup, 5.31
Protest and Cleanup, 5.31
Protest and Cleanup, 5.31
Protest and Cleanup, 5.31
Protest and Cleanup, 5.31
Protest and Cleanup, 5.31
Protest and Cleanup, 5.31
Protest and Cleanup, 5.31
Watch Now: Protests erupt into violence in Lincoln
Watch Now: #GeorgeFloydProtest in Lincoln
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.