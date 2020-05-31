You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Curfew set for 8 p.m. in Lincoln; National Guard called in to support police
View Comments
breaking top story

Curfew set for 8 p.m. in Lincoln; National Guard called in to support police

{{featured_button_text}}
Early Morning Protest

Fireworks tossed in the direction of law enfourcement explodes outside the County-City Building on Saturday night.

 JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star

Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird issued an emergency declaration on Sunday afternoon, which includes an 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew effective Sunday evening.

The emergency declaration, a response to two nights of peaceful protests that turned violent in Lincoln, also draws on support from the Nebraska National Guard.

During the curfew, only people who have to go to work, seek medical attention or support law enforcement will be allowed on public streets or to gather in public spaces.

WATCH NOW: Lincoln protesters torch building, leave destruction

The decision to impose a curfew, city officials said, was necessary to keep those who are lawfully gathering safe, to keep the city's streets safe and protect city staff and public and private property.

"I hope we don't have to issue one citation or make one arrest," Police Chief Jeff Bliemeister said. He said he's optimist that the city will not see the same issues that led to violence early Saturday morning and again Saturday night.

Earlier Sunday, Omaha officials also issued a state of emergency, which includes a curfew for 72 hours beginning at 8 p.m. Sunday.

In Omaha, members of the Nebraska National Guard, too, will be deployed in a support role.

Protester slain by private citizen in Omaha

In both cities, peaceful protests turned violent over recent nights, reaching unprecedented levels in Nebraska, Gov. Pete Ricketts said.

Speaking at Sunday's news conference in Omaha, Ricketts said residents and visitors to Omaha's Old Market, where a Saturday night shooting took place, "are scared to death."

Gaylor Baird said officials in Lincoln and Omaha will continue to work together in response to riots in both cities.

This is a developing story. Stay with JournalStar.com for updates.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Entertainment reporter/columnist

L. Kent Wolgamott, the recipient of the 2018 Mayor’s Arts Award, has written about arts and entertainment for Lincoln newspapers since 1985, reviewing thousands of movies and concerts and hundreds of art exhibitions.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News