Curfew set for 8 p.m. in Lincoln; National Guard called in to support police

Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird issued an emergency declaration on Sunday afternoon, which includes an 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew effective Sunday evening.

The emergency declaration, a response to two nights of peaceful protests that turned violent in Lincoln, also draws on support from the Nebraska National Guard.

During the curfew, only people who have to go to work, seek medical attention or support law enforcement will be allowed on public streets or to gather in public spaces.

The decision to impose a curfew, city officials said, was necessary to keep those who are lawfully gathering safe, to keep the city's streets safe and protect city staff and public and private property.

"I hope we don't have to issue one citation or make one arrest," Police Chief Jeff Bliemeister said. He said he's optimist that the city will not see the same issues that led to violence early Saturday morning and again Saturday night.

Earlier Sunday, Omaha officials also issued a state of emergency, which includes a curfew for 72 hours beginning at 8 p.m. Sunday.

In Omaha, members of the Nebraska National Guard, too, will be deployed in a support role.