Culler Middle School vandalized by teenagers
Lincoln police say a group of teenagers shattered windows at Culler Middle School on Saturday night, causing an estimated $5,000 in damages to the building.

The teenagers threw objects at the school's glass windows and doors to break them, LPD Capt. Danny Reitan said. Police responded to the school at 5200 Vine Street at around 8 p.m. Saturday.

Five people at the scene were referred to their parents, according to the incident report. All were between the ages of 12 and 14.

Reach the writer at lstephens@journalstar.com or 402-473-7241.

News intern

Luna Stephens is a journalism student at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln who is originally from Lawrence, Kansas and is passionate about the transformative power of journalism.

Husker News