Culler Middle School vandalized by teenagers

Lincoln police say a group of teenagers shattered windows at Culler Middle School on Saturday night, causing an estimated $5,000 in damages to the building.

The teenagers threw objects at the school's glass windows and doors to break them, LPD Capt. Danny Reitan said. Police responded to the school at 5200 Vine Street at around 8 p.m. Saturday.

Five people at the scene were referred to their parents, according to the incident report. All were between the ages of 12 and 14.

