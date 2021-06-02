Cruising crackdown in Lincoln nets nearly 200 citations and warnings, 10 arrests

The Lincoln Police Department and the Nebraska State Patrol issued a total of 191 citations, warnings and arrests during a crackdown on illegal cruising over Memorial Day weekend.

The two agencies partnered between May 28 and May 30 to provide enhanced traffic enforcement along O Street between 17th and 84th streets through a project funded by the Nebraska Office of Highway Safety. The detail consisted of 10 LPD officers, a handful of troopers and the patrol's helicopter.

LPD reported 10 arrests resulting from the enforcement project, seven of them arrests on outstanding warrants and three in DUI cases, according to a news release.

The enforcement project also resulted in 22 speeding citations, 14 narcotics citations and 26 citations for no valid registration and 24 citations for other traffic violations.

Memorial Day weekend has long been a time when spectators gather along O Street to watch cars cruise and sometimes perform dangerous maneuvers. Crowds in the thousands have gathered some years to watch the stunts, sometimes egging on the drivers and clashing with police.

Officers on Friday reported that crowds were smaller compared to previous years, probably somewhat because of the colder weather.

Reach the writer at lstephens@journalstar.com or 402-473-7241.

