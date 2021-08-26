Crowd calls on UNL chancellor to attend tonight's protest, remove letters from Fiji house

When those in the crowd of more than 1,000 students indicated that there were Fiji members in attendance, none stepped forward to speak, prompting the crowed to again chant "shut it down."

A march headlined Wednesday's demonstration, as those in the large crowd mobilized in a line that stretched longer than 200 yards. Protesters first headed east on R Street from the fraternity house, turned north onto 16th Street, then down Vine Street to 19th. Participants stopped briefly near the Beadle Business Center and University Health Center, where organizers spoke into a bullhorn.

"No more rapists in our faces," the crowd chanted.

University police officers in cruisers accompanied the crowd, flashing lights to ensure traffic didn't approach the demonstrators.

From the Beadle Center, the march continued south down 19th Street and back down R Street, where the crowd gathered again in front of the Fiji house.

Lincoln Fire and Rescue crews treated and transported two demonstrators to local hospitals, both of whom suffered from ailments brought on by heat, organizers said.

The temperature at the Lincoln Airport at midnight was a muggy 80 degrees.