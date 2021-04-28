Criminal cases against Lincoln businesses over alleged DHM violations inch closer to trial

An attorney for Madsen's Bowling & Billiards and about a dozen other businesses charged with violations of the city's directed health measures is making a second push to try to get a judge to let him call the mayor and health director to testify at a hearing challenging the validity of the DHMs in effect at the time.

Lancaster County Court Judge Timothy Phillips already has ruled against it.

The move not only prompted an appeal by Madsen's attorney, Chris Ferdico, in seven cases, but it also led to a pause in more than 100 other cases where he was seeking to do the same.

Last month, District Judge Paul Korslund sent the matter back to county court, saying Ferdico couldn't appeal yet proceedurally because the cases all were still open.

At a hearing Wednesday back in county court, Ferdico told County Court Judge Thomas Zimmerman he would be filing a brief asking the court to reconsider and essentially reverse itself.

"It's still our position that the state is incorrect in the previous holdings," he said.

Ferdico came to court with several boxes of documents he intended to offer, saying the court didn't fully have all the facts to decide the issue.