Crime Stoppers offers $1,000 reward for information leading to suspect's arrest in fatal crash

Crime Stoppers is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the suspect in a fatal hit-and-run on O Street that left a Lincoln teen dead.

Gustavo Gonzalez Cardenas has remained at large since he walked away after crashing into a Subaru at 37th and O streets on July 2, killing 19-year-old Alexandor Eskra.

Police say Cardenas, who they identified through his car's registration and surveillance footage that captured the crash, was driving west on O Street when he struck the raised median and crossed into the eastbound lane, colliding with Eskra's vehicle, which then crashed into an eastbound Chrysler, according to the crash report.

In a search warrant, investigators say they found two cans of Modelo in Cardenas' car.

For several days after the crash, officers monitored the northwest Lincoln home where he lived and repeatedly tried to contact him there, but he never turned up.

Cardenas has been formally charged with failing to stop or render aid in a serious injury crash, a felony.

Police are asking anyone with information about Cardenas' whereabouts to contact Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600 or lincolncrimestoppers.com.