Lincolnites are now able to submit anonymous tips to the Lincoln/Lancaster County Crime Stoppers through a new app.
The app can be downloaded by searching P3 Tips on the App Store or Google Play. The app works similarly to the Crime Stoppers website, which allows users to anonymously submit an online tip. Once submitted, the tip is shared with local entities while keeping the tipster's information anonymous.
You may also submit a tip by calling 402-475-3600.