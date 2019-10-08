Heavy black smoke was visible from a fire in northeast Lincoln on Tuesday morning.
Photos of Structure Fire at 8301 N 58th Circle: pic.twitter.com/se2xvY43CP— Lincoln Scanner (@Lincoln_Scanner) October 8, 2019
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Lincoln Fire and Rescue crews responded to the area of Arbor Road and 58th Circle around 11:15 a.m. There are several businesses in the area.
Streets are closed in the area.
This is a developing story. Stay with JournalStar.com for updates.